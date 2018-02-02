Fundraiser for dad who attacked Larry Nassar takes off

Gabrielle Fonrouge – NY POST

A GoFund Me page has been set up for the hero dad who attacked the disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar in court on Friday. The “Show support for Randall Margraves” fundraised close to $10,000 in less than three hours from more than 200 supporters. The original goal was only $1,000. The creator of the fundraiser, identified as co-worker Aaron Pangborn by MLive, wrote on the page it was made “to help a brother and friend in need.” Supporters commended Margraves actions and said any father would have done the same thing.

