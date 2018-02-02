Dr. Savage tried to warn you. Flu vaccine only 20% effective. May be less!

DAILY MAIL – KAYLA BRANTLEY

Sixteen more children have died of the flu this week, bringing the total to 53 and the rate of hospitalizations are the highest ever recorded, according to the CDC.

Speaking on Friday, Dr Anne Schuchat, acting CDC director said that this year’s flu is the worst since the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

Hospitals across the US are experiencing up to a 40 percent increase of flu patients, surpassing the rate of the 2014 season which was the worst on record.

Speaking on Friday, Dr Dan Jernigan, director of the CDC’s Influenza Division, said that hospitalizations in California are four times higher than the 2014 season and this year is expected to be the worst flu season in recent history.

However, Oregon reported less flu activity this week which Dr Jernigan said could represent a trend of decreasing activity.

This report comes as new research from Canada revealed this week that the vaccine is less than 20 percent effective against the dominant H3N2 strain – 14 percent less effective than what was originally thought.