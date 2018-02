THE GATEWAY PUNDIT – JIM HOFT

She did it again!



Democrat leader Nancy Pelosi called President Trump “President Bush” at least five times in 2017.

She did it again today.

Minority Leader Pelosi got confused and mixed up on Thursday when speaking to reporters on the pending release of the House Intelligence FISA memo.

Pelosi stuttered and once again called President Trump “Bush” to a gaggle of reporters.