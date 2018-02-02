Climate of Hate: CNN Writer Thanks God for Fatal GOP Train Wreck

BREITBART – JOHN NOLTE

Jonathan Tasini, a left-wing author and writer/talking head for CNN, celebrated the news that Republican lawmakers were on board a train that crashed Wednesday morning. “Wow, btwn train full of Goopers hitting truck and this, God is working hard today to clean up the stink. Thank her. #TreyGowdy#goptrainwreck.”

A number of people were injured in the crash. There was one fatality.

Tasini later deleted the tweet and apologized while blaming his tweet on “the deep racism/hypocrisy/criminality promoted by GOP.”

On his verified Twitter account, the hard-left author describes himself as a “Bernie Sanders surrogate.” His profile photo is a picture of himself with his arm around Sanders. Tasini wrote the book The Essential Bernie Sanders and His Vision for America.