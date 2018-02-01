Two students shot at California middle school, one in critical condition. Girl in custody

THE LOS ANGELES TIMES:

Two students were shot in a classroom in Salvador Castro Middle School in Westlake on Thursday morning, and one is in critical condition, authorities said.

Police received a report of shots fired about 8:55 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 2nd Street, according to LAPD Officer Drake Madison.

The victims were described as a 15-year-old male, who is in critical condition, and a 15-year-old female, who was reported in fair condition.

An additional patient includes a 30-year-old female with minor injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. That injury did not involve a gunshot wound.

A young woman was detained and is believed to be the suspect, said LAPD Officer Meghan Aguilar. A firearm has been recovered, she said.

