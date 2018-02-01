Trump planning to declassify FBI surveillance memo this week

NEW YORK POST – BOB FREDERICKS

President Trump will thumb his nose at the FBI and Justice Department and release a memo that accuses the bureau of illegally spying on one of the commander-in-chief’s ex-advisers, Fox News reported Thursday.

The White House will declassify the latest version, which sources told the network included “technical edits” at the request of the FBI, though the timing remains unclear.

The FBI said Wednesday it had “grave concerns” about releasing the memo — setting up a showdown between the Justice Department and the president, who hand-picked the bureau’s current director, Christopher Wray, after firing James Comey.