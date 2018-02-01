Truck Driver Plows Over Peru’s 2,000-Year-Old Nazca Lines, Leaving ‘Deep Scars’

NPR – LAURA WAMSLEY

A semitrailer driver ignored warning signs and drove over Peru’s famous Nazca Lines on Saturday, causing significant damage to the UNESCO World Heritage site.

#COMUNICADO: Ministerio de Cultura denuncia penalmente a chofer de camión que ingresó a la Pampa de Nasca: https://t.co/SlcJeyYgMm #PrensaCultura pic.twitter.com/rdMf26Eo8r — Ministerio Cultura (@MinCulturaPe) January 29, 2018

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Jainer Jesús Flores Vigo, was detained and released, according to newspaper Peru21.

The lines were scratched into the ground approximately 2,000 years ago and depict animals, plants, imaginary creatures and geometric figures miles long. Nazca’s lines and geoglyphs stretch across an area of about 280 square miles.