Triplets separated at birth for experiment suing well-known children’s charity

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – ARIEL SCOTTI

In 1961, triplet brothers Robert Shafran, Eddy Gallan and David Kellman were separated at birth and adopted by three different families for a controversial experiment — and now they’re suing the organization they claim conducted it.

Each of the three brothers was monitored for a legal study spearheaded by Dr. Peter Neubauer, a psychoanalyst with the Manhattan Child Development Center — what is today The Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services, The Independent reported.

The study sought to answer the “nature or nurture” question and determine if the triplets ultimately became who they now are because of the environment in which they grew up.