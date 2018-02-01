Muslim convert unfit for trial in murder of his neo-Nazi pals

A former neo-Nazi accused of killing his roommates — who once shared his racist beliefs — after converting to Islam has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Devon Arthurs, 18, did not appear in court during Thursday’s brief hearing in Tampa, the Tampa Bay Times reports. But an examination by Dr. Yolanda Leon found him incompetent to stand trial on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his former roommates, Jeremy Himmelman, 22, and Andrew Oneschuk, 18, who were fatally shot with an assault rifle inside their Tampa condo in May.

But prosecutors now want a second opinion before a judge decides on Arthurs’ fate, according to the newspaper.

“It appears to me in some areas of the report that the defendant exhibited an understanding of some of the issues in question,” Assistant State Attorney Ronald Gale said.