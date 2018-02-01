Michelle Obama to frightened Americans: ‘All we have is hope’

THE HILL – JUDY KURTZ

Michelle Obama has a message for Americans who are frightened by the current political climate: remain hopeful.

“All we have is hope,” the former first lady says in a preview clip from Thursday’s “Ellen” show. Obama’s sit-down with host Ellen DeGeneres marks her first TV interview since leaving the White House last year.

“People are afraid, but then there are people who feel good about the direction of the country, so I mean, that’s what makes this country complicated because it’s made up of so many different people from different backgrounds,” Obama tells DeGeneres, when asked what advice she’d give people who find the world to be a “scary place right now.”