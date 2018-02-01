MAXINE WATERS: Russia is out to get me!

THE AMERICAN MIRROR – KYLE OLSON

Maxine Waters now sees a Russian behind every mailbox and lamp post.

During an anti-Trump tirade at an urban housing event, the California congresswoman went on a stem winder about Russia and the Kremlin’s alleged love for the American president.

At one point, the paranoid Waters declared Trump has committed “obstruction of justice,” and made the case for impeachment, also citing “possible collusion” with Russia.

She theorized Russia wanted to elect Trump so he would lift sanctions to allow Russia to drill for oil in the Arctic.

President Obama created the sanctions. She claimed Trump “hates” Obama.

“I want to tell you they absolutely hacked our Democratic National Committee—absolutely did that,” she told the audience to cheers.