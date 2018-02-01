FBI spent $25K to lure mobsters into fancy Italian dinner trap

NEW YORK POST – KEVIN SHEEHAN, PRISCILLA DEGREGORY, BRUCE GOLDING

They’d gladly pick up that tab again.

The FBI spent $25,000 to lure 20 wiseguys to a gangland “Last Supper” — complete with a mob turncoat in the role of Judas — and later arrested them all.

FBI Special Agent William Inzerillo revealed the spaghetti setup Wednesday under cross-examination at the racketeering trial of reputed Philadelphia mob boss Joseph “Skinny Joey” Merlino, who was among the hoods that stuffed their faces at the “Cosa Nostra Christmas party” in The Bronx.

“We supplied the money. We paid for the party. Over 20 people attended the party, and we paid for all of them,” Inzerillo testified in Manhattan federal court.