Dems offer us a Clinton and a Kennedy — will they ever learn?

NEW YORK POST – MAUREEN CALLAHAN

Meet the Democratic stars of 2020: a Clinton and a Kennedy.

Yes, the party of the people — the poor, the disenfranchised, the overworked and underpaid, the allies of Black Lives Matter and #MeToo — has two of its most entitled dynastic figures front and center.

Will they never learn?

Hours before President Trump’s first State of the Union address, Hillary Clinton dumped a lengthy, cover-your-ass statement on Facebook. This, four days after news broke that Clinton refused to fire a known sexual harasser on her 2008 campaign despite a top female adviser encouraging her to do so.