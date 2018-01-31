XENON: COMING SOON TO KINDLE

Coming soon to Kindle from Michael Savage

Xenon

A post-feminist apocalyptic nightmare

Enter the future world-state. An anti-utopian new world run by militant F-A-T- ASSES (FSS) who castrate males, assign them lifemates

who are transsexual, keeping the unclipped ‘natural’ women for the State Security Forces (SSF) to assist the Women in Charge (WIC).

State Mindbogglers (SM’s) delete memories and secretly use State Gas Stores of the Noble gases to ‘remoleculize’ their minds.

Argon, Freon, Helium, Krypton, Neon, Radon and Xenon. Envisioned and written in the early 1980’s, this prophetic fantasy forecast is Michael Savage’s semi-serious alarm of a nightmarish future.

In the New World there are no natural free people. This SF adventure is considered a masterpiece of wit and dark humor that accurately predicted the direction of the fem-dominated Stalinist States emerging in former Western democracies.

LIST OF CHARACTERS

XENON

Tall thin man whose mind has been altered by the State to delete certain memories dealing with the assassination of a radical rabbi by an Arab “planted” in the country.

LES

Xenon’s life-mate, selected by State Planners, a transsexual black. Les’s memory has also been adjusted by State Mindbogglers (SMs) to delete his past involvements in the political assassination of a black radical leader.

LONNA

Xenon’s wife in the “native world,” when he was Martin Braverman.

SAMURAI ‘SAM’ CALZONE

Young girl in the New World, an unclipped female. The irreverent rebellious daughter of a powerful female and father attorney. Xenon’s confidante. She helps him in his desire to steal State Gas Stores to remoleculize his mind and learn what has been erased from his memory.

LIST OF ACRONYMS FROM THE NEW WORLD ORDER

Anti Civil License Unit (ACLU) Chemical Adjustment Therapy (CAT) Counsel of the Valley (CV) County Programmers (CPs) Dangerous Days (DD’s) Designated Chasing Object (DCO) District Judge (DJ) Doctor’s Helper (DH) FA-T ASSES (FSS) New Order (NO) New Western Provinces (NWP) New World Confessional (NWC) Old Vision (OV) Over-Commander (OC) Perfect Country (PC) Political Body Search (PBS) Population Control (PC) Protected District (PD) Real World (RW) Shop Attendants (SA) State Education Center (SEC) State Mindbogglers (SM) State Relocation Agency (SRA) State Security Forces (SSF) State Thought Planners (STPs) The New Harmony (TNH) Women in Charge (WIC) World of Tomorrow (WOT) World Oil War (WOW, III)

LIST OF NOBLE GASES

ARGON NEON

RADON KRYPTON

FREON HELIUM