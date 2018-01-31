Train carrying members of Congress — including House Speaker Paul Ryan — hits a truck

CNN – LAUREN FOX, JEREMY DIAMOND, MJ LEE, DEIDRE WALSH

A train carrying members of Congress — including House Speaker Paul Ryan — to their legislative retreat in West Virginia hit a truck Wednesday, multiple sources told CNN.

An aide confirmed Ryan was on the train and is fine. Separately, a congressman on the train told CNN most of the staff and members on the train are OK.

“No serious injuries on the train,” another source said, adding there were only “bumps and bruises” for those on the train.

The Amtrak train left Union Station in Washington earlier Wednesday, and was carrying members of Congress, as well as their spouses, some family members and aides to the lawmakers. They are stopped on the tracks outside of Charlottesville, Virginia.

Rep. John Faso, a New York Republican, who was on the train that crashed, said he was able to see the truck that hit the train, and that he was told that injuries were expected from people in the truck, not the train.