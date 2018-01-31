Student: Harvard’s Drag Show is ‘Anti-Queer, Anti-Brown, and Anti-Black’

BREITBART – TOM CICCOTTA

A student contributor to the Crimson argued this week that Harvard University’s drag show is bigoted.

Harvard student and Crimson contributing writer Nicholas Whittaker wrote a column that was published this week condemning Harvard’s drag show over its alleged ignorance of drag history. He also claimed that the production is bigoted against minority participants.

“Drag without the celebration and protection of Brown and Black Queer folks is anti-Queer, anti-Brown, and anti-Black. And an organization like the Hasty Pudding Theatricals—not actively pro-Queer, pro-Brown, and pro-Black and so necessarily anti-Queer, anti-Brown, and anti-Black—never could be drag,” Whittaker wrote.