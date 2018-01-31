SF BAY AREA CRIME WAVE TIED TO VIETNAMESE GANG

CBS SAN FRANCISCO:

Eight suspects were in custody Wednesday and $2 million in property stolen from vehicles in shopping centers along the East Bay Interstate Highway 880 corridor recovered in the bust of an international smuggling ring, authorities said.

Fremont police said Carlos Paz, 28, of San Francisco; Huong Tran, 31, of San Jose; Benjamin Pham, 44, of San Jose; Luan Huynh, 30, of San Jose; Hung On, 51, of San Jose; Cinthia Martinez, 38, of San Francisco; Marvin Paz, 33, of San Francisco and Rony Martinez, 34, of San Francisco were being held on multiple felony counts including conspiracy and possession of stolen property.

Authorities said the investigation began in late 2017 as detectives were conducting follow up to several auto burglaries taking place in commercial shopping centers along the I-880 corridor in Fremont.