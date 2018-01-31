Savage: Pelosi’s ‘White-Bashing’ and ‘Cultural Genocide’ Will ‘Result in Deaths and Violence

BREITBART – ROBERT KRAYCHIK

“Cultural genocide [is] being promulgated against Caucasians by Nancy Pelosi and the entire Democrat-Hollywood establishment,” said Michael Savage on Monday, responding to Pelosi’s recent rebranding of Donald Trump’s campaign slogan to “Make America White Again.”

Savage made his comments during his eponymous radio show on Monday.

“[Nancy Pelosi] is one of the richest most powerful Caucasian women in the world … who hates her own heritage, who puts down her own race,” said Savage. “[She is] promoting racism and violence; can’t get enough of attacking white people.”

Pelosi is “not alone in this epidemic of hatred towards Caucasians,” said Savage, describing Democrats and the broader left as pushing animosity towards whites for political purposes.

“Pelosi must be removed from office for stirring up hatred against the races and committing a form of cultural genocide,” said Savage.

“White-bashing,” “racism,” and “promoting violence” are standard fare for Democrats and the broader left, said Savage. “This is now the platform of the Democrat Party. … [They] put down white people and the entire European American experience.”