Pelosi: Trump’s SOTU Immigration Remarks Are ‘Dangerous’

BREITBART – PAM KEY

Wednesday during a press conference discussing President Donald Trump’s comments on immigration last night during his State of the Union address, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) condemned them as “dangerous.”

Pelosi said, “Without any bases on evidence data or the rest he makes these statements about newcomers to our country equating it in a criminal way. What was that about? What was that about last night?”

She added, “It was – I would say confusing, it was worse than that, it was dangerous what he said last night. And it has instilled fear. As I say over and over what he is doing brings tears to the eyes of the Statue of Liberty and instills fear into the hearts of people who are concerned about our DREAMers.”