MSNBC’S JOY REID TRIGGERED BY TRUMP USING THE WORD “FAMILY”

Imagine being triggered by the word “family”.
Church … family … police … military … the national anthem … Trump trying to call on all the tropes of 1950s-era nationalism. The goal of this speech appears to be to force the normalization of Trump on the terms of the bygone era his supporters are nostalgic for. #SOTU
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 31, 2018
You’ve just imagined how MSNBC host Joy Reid felt after President Trump’s State of the Union speech last night.
“Church … family … police … military … the national anthem … Trump trying to call on all the tropes of 1950s-era nationalism. The goal of this speech appears to be to force the normalization of Trump on the terms of the bygone era his supporters are nostalgic for,” tweeted Reid.
