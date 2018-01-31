Moon puts on rare cosmic show

NEW YORK POST:
The moon put on a rare cosmic show Wednesday.
It’s the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse.
The second full moon in a calendar month is a blue moon. This one also happens to be an especially close and bright moon, or supermoon. Add a total eclipse, known as a blood moon for its red tint, and it’s a lunar showstopper.
NASA is calling it a lunar trifecta: the first super blue blood moon since 1982. That combination won’t happen again until 2037.
