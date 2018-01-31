Michigan Man Receives Letter Granting His Dog Unemployment Benefits

CBS DETROIT:

Michael Ryder had been approved for $360 every week in Michigan unemployment benefits — until the state learned he’d been dogging it at the Detroit-area restaurant where he supposedly worked.

Ryder is a German Shepherd owned by attorney Michael Haddock on the other side of the state in Saugatuck.

Speaking to WWJ Newsradio 950’s Sandra McNeill, Haddock said he was indeed surprised when he received a benefits letter addressed to “Michael Ryder” from Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency.

The paperwork listed the dog as having worked for Kruse and Muer, an upscale seafood chain. “He’s very food driven, so it’s no coincidence that he had a restaurant on his application,” Haddock said, with a chuckle.