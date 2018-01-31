F1 bosses axe Formula One grid girls

DAILY MAIL – MATT MALTBY, MARK DUELL

Walk-on grid girls were axed from Formula One today as the motorsport followed the move within darts to get rid of glamour women.

F1 bosses said they will no longer use grid girls from this current season which starts in Australia in two months’ time because it is not in keeping with their ‘brand values’.

The move mirrors the Professional Darts Corporation’s decision last week to end the long-established practice of women escorting male players to the stage.

And it comes in the wake of the growing row over sexual harassment following accusations levelled at disgraced Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein.