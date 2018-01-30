Woman doing yoga on plane sparks debate: ‘Nobody needs to see people flailing about on planes’

FOX NEWS:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Long flights can be rough on the body, so it’s not uncommon to see people walking around the plane to stretch their legs. However one woman took it even farther by performing a yoga flow in the middle of the aisle.

Kate Kay, a yoga teacher who was traveling for training, was captured on a now viral video by another passenger, showing her performing leg stretches, camel pose and a forward fold.

Dressed for the occasion in patterned yoga pants and wearing headphones, Kay seems unaffected by those around her as she goes through the moves.

Several commenters who spotted the video on Facebook and YouTube quickly denounced her actions, saying that they would not want to see this happening in a public space, reports The Sun.

“No. There should be rules against this stuff,” one person commented. “Nobody needs to see people flailing about on planes, this is not ur living room.”