Trump on immigration deal: ‘Americans are dreamers too’

THE WASHINGTON TIMES – STEPHEN DINAN

President Trump offered Democrats a bipartisan opening on immigration in his State of the Union address Tuesday night, saying he’s willing to work with them to legalize illegal immigrant “Dreamers,” but Americans cannot be left behind.

“Americans are dreamers too,” the president said.

Mr. Trump repeated his four-pillar approach to immigration negotiations, saying he is prepared to offer citizenship rights to 1.8 million illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as children — nearly three times more people than the Obama administration protected under its DACA deportation amnesty.

But he said that must be linked with a border wall, hiring more Border Patrol and interior enforcement agents, and other changes, such as ending the catch-and-release policy that sees so many illegal immigrants detained then released.