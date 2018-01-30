Trump: North Korea’s ‘reckless pursuit’ of nuclear weapons could soon threaten the US

CNBC -JEFF DANIELS, MIKE CALIA

President Donald Trump struck a dire note of warning about North Korea’s nuclear ambitions in his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

“North Korea’s reckless pursuit of nuclear missiles could very soon threaten our homeland,” Trump said.

The president said the United States was applying “maximum pressure” to prevent any such attack.

“Past experience has taught us that complacency and concessions only invite aggression and provocation,” Trump said. “I will not repeat the mistakes of past administrations that got us into this dangerous position.”