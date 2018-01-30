State of the Union Mind Meld: CNN, MSNBC Push Trump as Nixon in ‘74 Talking Point

NEWSBUSTERS – SCOTT WHITLOCK

CNN and MSNBC previewed the State of the Union on Tuesday with amazingly similar talking points: Donald Trump is Richard Nixon in January of 1974, just waiting for the tidal wave of scandal to bring him down. CNN’s Anderson Cooper singled out a clip of Nixon’s ‘74 State of the Union, explaining: “But I gotta say, looking at President Nixon during one of his State of the Union’s when he’s talking about the Watergate investigation, I just want to play that. Because it sort of an interesting look back at how he handled it.”

After playing a clip in which Republicans cheer Nixon, Cooper hinted: “Interesting to hear the response of Republicans there.” Get it, Cooper seemed to be wondering. How similar was the journalistic thought process? Famous NBC anchor Tom Brokaw appeared on MSNBC later and actually cited rival CNN, noting “commentators on another channel” are “saying this is going to be the greatest scandal in the history of the country.”