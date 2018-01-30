INFOWARS – PAUL JOSEPH WATSON

Michael Moore: America Must be “Cleansed” of its “White Male Privilege” – https://t.co/iFwhUUU8pt pic.twitter.com/c7Vaxl3JZe — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 30, 2018

Far-left film maker Michael Moore called for America to be “cleansed” of its “white male privilege” during a speech in New York last night.

Moore was giving an address at the ‘People’s State of the Union’ event in Manhattan, which was derided by its critics as having nothing to do with “the people” and everything to do with mega-rich celebrities lecturing Americans about how to think and vote.

Asserting that the removal of Donald Trump and Mike Pence from office, “Still won’t be enough,” Moore said, “We must remove and replace the system and the culture that gave us Trump in the first place.”

“He did not just fall out of the sky and land in Queens,” Moore continued.” He is a result….of us never correcting the three original sins of America – a nation founded on genocide, built on the backs of slaves and maintained through the subjugation of women to second class citizenship and economic disempowerment.”