Mall of America Stabber Insists He Was Inspired by ISIS; Media, Law Enforcement Refuse to Believe Him

PJ MEDIA – PATRICK POOLE

Last week 20-year-old Mahad Abdiaziz Abdirahaman submitted a statement to the Hennepin County Court in Minnesota saying that his stabbing attack at the Mall of America this past November was inspired by ISIS and was in response to the terror group’s calls to jihad.

But in the most recent case of “See No Jihad” syndrome, it seems that law enforcement and the local media don’t want to believe him,

And this is not the first time this has happened in Minnesota.

The stabbing incident occurred on Nov. 12 at Macy’s in the Mall of America in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington.

Two brothers, 19-year old Alexander Sanchez and 25-year old John Sanchez, received cuts to their face and upper body in the knife attack.