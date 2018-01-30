Look up! Tonight’s total lunar eclipse is special in at least three ways

THE LOS ANGELES TIMES – DEBORAH NETBURN

Set your alarm clocks, sky watchers: There’s a total lunar eclipse coming in the wee hours of Wednesday morning and you don’t want to miss it.

Why this one is special

Wednesday morning’s lunar eclipse is special for three reasons.

First of all, it’s the first lunar eclipse since September of 2015. Those of us on the West Coast are in a prime position to see it — as long as we wake up before 6:07 a.m.

Second, the eclipse will occur during what has come to be known as a “super moon,” which means that the moon is closer to the Earth than usual and therefore bigger and brighter than average.

Our moon follows an elliptical path on its monthly journey around our planet. On average, it is 238,900 miles from the Earth, but it can get as close as 225,800 miles or as far as 252,000 miles.

Wednesday’s eclipse will occur just 27 hours after the moon hits the point on its orbit that brings it closest to the Earth. That means that the eclipsed moon will appear about 6% bigger than an average moon when it moves into the Earth’s shadow. Read more at The LA Times