Hamas co-founder dies after ‘accidentally’ shooting himself in head

NEW YORK POST – CHRIS PEREZ

One of the founders of Hamas died Tuesday — weeks after “accidentally” shooting himself in the head, according to reports.

Imad al-Alami, 62, was “examining his personal weapon in his home” when it inadvertently went off in his face on Jan. 9, the militant Palestinian group claims.

He was rushed to Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital in critical condition. Al-Alami remained there — on life support — until his death Tuesday, the Jerusalem Post reports.

While rumors of swirled about what whether the senior Hamas official took his own life or was murdered, a group spokesperson insisted that the shooting was an accident.