Document shows police ID’d 2nd ‘person of interest’ in days after Las Vegas shooting

THE LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL -DAVID FERRARA, BLAKE APGAR

A judge on Tuesday unsealed nearly 300 pages of search warrant records, including one document that publicly identified for the first time an additional “person of interest” in the Oct. 1 massacre on the Las Vegas Strip.

“Until the investigation can rule otherwise, Marilou Danley and Douglas Haig have become persons of interest who may have conspired with Stephen Paddock to commit Murder with a Deadly Weapon,” according to the Metropolitan Police Department document, which was prepared in October.

Danley was Paddock’s girlfriend and initially was named as a person of interest in the investigation. Haig, whose name had not been previously released, could not be reached for immediate comment Tuesday.

When contacted by phone Tuesday about the newly released name, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said only, “If you’ve got it, publish it.” He said he could not comment on a federal case.

An FBI spokeswoman said she could not immediately comment Tuesday.

During a Jan. 20 update on the shooting investigation, Lombardo noted that the FBI has an open investigation into an unnamed person of interest, though he repeatedly said Stephen Paddock was the only shooter.