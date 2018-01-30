DERANGED PELOSI CALLS TRUMP ‘SLOBBERING’

NEWSMAX:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi wants her fellow Democrats to behave themselves during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night to keep the focus on his “slobbering self,” Politico reports.

“Let the attention be on his slobbering self,” the California Democrat Pelosi told members in her caucus’s weekly private meeting Tuesday morning, two sources told Politico. “If you want to walk out, don’t come in.”

She reportedly told her members that expectations for his speech are so low that, “if his nose isn’t running and he isn’t burping, he did a great speech.”

Pelosi wants to avoid any disruption such as South Carolina Republican Joe Wilson caused in 2009 when he yelled “you lie!” during President Barack Obama’s address, saying that would just rev up his base and distract from the Democratic response, Politico said.