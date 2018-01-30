Democrats Bringing More Than Two Dozen Illegal Aliens to Trump’s SOTU

BREITBART – JOHN BINDER

More than two dozen illegal aliens are expected to attend President Trump’s “State of the Union” (SOTU) address with Democrats to demand an immediate large-scale amnesty.

Democrats like Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), who has said he’s working “full time” for illegal aliens, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) are just a couple of the left-wing lawmakers who are bringing illegal aliens as their dates to Trump’s SOTU.

The dozens of illegal aliens joined Democrats like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi in a press conference wherein they demanded the immediate passage of the “DREAM Act” which would give amnesty to potentially all 12 to 30 million illegal aliens living in the U.S. at the expense of America’s working and middle-class communities.