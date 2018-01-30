76 immigrants found stuffed inside tractor-trailer in Texas: officials

NEW YORK POST – JOE TACOPINO

Border control agents pulled over a tractor-trailer in Texas and found more than 75 undocumented immigrants stuffed inside the box-like enclosure, officials said.

The truck was traveling on Highway 83 near Laredo last Friday when the driver was pulled over and questioned about his immigration status, according to US Customs and Border Control.

The truck was subjected to a secondary inspection when 76 immigrants from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala were found inside. Thirteen of the immigrants were children not accompanied by adults.

Local border officials blamed the disturbing incident on criminal trafficking.