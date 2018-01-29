The desperate attempt to save frostbitten climbers on one of the world’s highest peaks

THE WASHINGTON POST – CLEVE WOOTSON JR.

With her frostbitten and snow-blind climbing partner safe in their only tent, Elisabeth Revol proceeded farther down the mountain to call for help on her satellite phone.

But even if the Frenchwoman could make contact with someone, who would be able to help before the climbers succumbed to the harsh conditions in one of the most inhospitable places on Earth?

Revol and her partner, Tomasz “Tomek” Mackiewicz, a Polish climber, were more than 24,000 feet up Nanga Parbat in Pakistan on Thursday, trying to summit the world’s ninth-highest mountain.

Mackiewicz had made the attempt six times in the past six years, falling short every time. Revol joined him starting in 2014.

Nanga Parbat has been killing European climbers since the West discovered it in the late 19th century. The locals in North Pakistan call it diamir, or “huge mountain.” But the mountaineering community has another name for it: Killer Mountain.