SEE IT: Mom dragged from courtroom as she confronts sons’ alleged killer

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

Emotions were high Monday morning as a Kentucky woman was dragged from the courtroom as she tried to attack the man accused of killing her two sons.

Courtroom cameras captured the moment Elizabeth Marie Wren confronted Brice Rhodes, the man accused of stabbing her teenage sons and burning their bodies, WLKY-TV reported.

“I just flipped out. I couldn’t take it no more,” she told the network.

Footage from the intense stand-off shows Wren lunging for Rhodes, only to be constrained by others in the courtroom at the time.

“Lock me up. Lock me up. Why don’t you let me get to him? He’s sick!” Wren shouted as she attempted to get close to the suspect.

Per WLKY-TV’s report, Rhodes turned in Wren’s direction at one point during the hearing and laughed which pushed her over the edge.