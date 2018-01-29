Report: Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe Stepping Down

BREITBART – KRISTINA WONG

Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe is stepping down, according to NBC News.

He will remain on “leave” until spring, when he can officially retire from the FBI.

Update: According to Fox News, McCabe was “removed.” A source told the news outlet that this was the earliest date possible for the FBI to remove him and still leave him fully eligible for his pension. A CNN reporter has also shared this version of events.

McCabe’s departure has been expected for months. ABC News reported last year that McCabe planned to retire in March 2018, when he becomes fully eligible for pension benefits.

News of McCabe’s retirement comes the day the House intelligence committee is expected to vote on releasing a classified memo that details alleged FBI abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) in investigating the 2016 campaign of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.