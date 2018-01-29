Prof uses American flag as doormat in college ‘art display’

CAMPUS REFORM – MITCHELL GUNTER

Students and community members at Broward College (BC) are outraged after an American Flag was used as a doormat by a professor during an art exhibition hosted by the school.

“So it appears this is ok to do at central campus Broward College. This is a American Flag Painted white and cut in half and used as a door mat,” BC student and Marine Corps veteran Jess Karcher wrote on Facebook, accompanied by photos of an American Flag painted white, cut in half, and lying on the ground.

“People are stepping on the flag as they enter most of whom don’t realize its an American flag. The artist had a camera set up taking pictures of people stepping on it.”

“I am not sure what the message is they are trying to give, but there was a camera taking pictures of people unknowingly steeping [sic] on it,” Karcher continued.

The photos were taken by Karcher at the 2018 Full-time Faculty Exhibition on Jan 26, an event BC’s website describes as an “eclectic show,” featuring “painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, ceramics, sculpture, and multi-media installation.”