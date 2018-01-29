Man dies after being sucked into MRI chamber

NEW YORK POST – NATALIE MUSUMECI

A 32-year-old man has died at a hospital in India after being sucked into an MRI chamber, according to reports.

The man, identified by local media as Rajesh Maruti Maru, had escorted his sister’s elderly mother-in-law to Mumbai’s BYL Nair Municipal Hospital when he suddenly got trapped in the machine while holding an oxygen tank, the Indian Express reported.

“Magnetic force of the machine sucked him in. We are not sure how he went so close. An inquiry is on,” Dr. Ramesh Bharmal told the news outlet.

Staffers, according to the report, claimed that the knob on the oxygen tank broke open when Maru was sucked into the chamber Saturday, causing the tank to leak.