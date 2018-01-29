Grammys 2018 take on Trump, DACA and gender equality

FOX NEWS:

At the 60th annual Grammy Awards the stars took the opportunity to voice their opinions on everything from President Trump to DACA to gender equality.

Famous faces like Kendrick Lamar, Camilla Cabello, Bono, Trevor Noah and even Hillary Clinton turned up to talk politics, with host James Corden poking fun at Trump.

Following the massive red carpet entrance, Lamar took the stage first backed by a waving American flag flanked by a cadre of dancers dressed in military-like clothing. He performed his lightening-quick rap “XXX,” which contains some political lyrics.

He was then joined by U2 for their collaboration “American Soul,” which begins with the lyrics, “It’s not a place/This country is to me a sound.”