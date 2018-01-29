Grammy Ratings Fall From 2017 As Politics Dominate Music’s Biggest Night

DEADLINE – DOMINIC PATTEN

Back in New York City for the first time since George W. Bush’s first term and drenched in the politics of the Donald Trump era, last night’s Grammy Awards was rockin’ with multiple wins for a very non-political Bruno Mars and a very very political Kendrick Lamar. The more than three and a half hours long CBS show also had an audio book audition cameo by Hillary Clinton , a use or two of the censor button, a lot of U2 and Sting, a powerful Time’s Up speech by Janelle Monáe and an equally powerful performance by Kesha and a chorus of supporters.

Hosted by James Cordon for the second year in a row and continuing on Sundays for the House of Moonves, the 60th annual Grammys additionally had a discerning Dave Chappelle win his first award at the ceremony and a handful for country star Chris Stapleton to take home. Amidst a wide spectrum of performances at Madison Square Garden, Patti LuPone showed how a mic drop bridges generations, and there was a “Jay for President” shout out from Lamar for a Trump scrapping and multiple nominated Jay-Z in the front row.