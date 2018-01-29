Censure Pelosi For Stirring Up Hatred Between the Races

Last Friday, I played a clip of Nancy Pelosi on this show saying President Trump’s immigration plan is a campaign to ‘make America white again.’ This is not only disgraceful but is hatred that is meant to stir the masses against a group people, violently if necessary. This cannot stand and must be stopped. I want Nancy Pelosi censured for stirring up racism and anti-whitism.

Did you know the holocaust against the Jews actually has it’s roots in 19th century France. A French Anti-Semite named Edouard Drumont started writing papers against the Jews. These were the seeds. There was no actual round ups, but it started with hatred of the sort that Nancy Pelosi and the left are putting out there with comments like the one she made. That ended up with the deaths of 6 million people.

This is not overreacting or being hyperbolic. History tells us talk like this can result in the deaths of people. Drumont wrote in 1886 in his book La France Juive that it was the Jews that were responsible for France’s failures and misfortunes since 1870 and they were hindering the livelihood of honest hard working Frenchmen. The book became a best seller overnight spawning more books like this to be written. Drumont started the AntiSemitic League of France in 1889 and began publishing a newspaper called La Libre Parole which became a prominent racist paper. The paper featured articles bemoaning Jews in the army, resulting in the killing of a Jewish Captain. This anti-semitism spread across Europe, and you know the result. Within 50 years, Jews across the continent were literally fighting every day to stay alive, with 6 million of them losing the battle.

You don’t think that can happen today? It’s already happening because of rhetoric from Obama and Eric Holder for example. They went after cops, then you had people chanting in the streets, ‘what do we want? dead cops. when do we want them? Now.’ Then you had cops shot in Dallas, Baton Rouge and other cities across America. They’re bigger targets today.

People are being randomly beaten up in the streets for political views. It’s being unreported, or underreported. Democrats rail on and on about Republicans wanting to kill people with their policies. That resulted in Republicans being shot at on a softball field. And if it wasn’t for those awful cops, there would have been a massacre of Republican congressmen that’s never been seen before.

What is it about the idea of being white in America has suddenly become a crime? How can Nancy Pelosi and the other leftists show themselves in an opera house listening to the great works of white men who created them and sit like a royalist, enjoying the art, while at the same time spewing hatred about the people who created it because of the color of their skin?<

I want Nancy Pelosi censured for stirring up hatred between the races that will lead to violence and death if it is not stopped right now.