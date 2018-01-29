7-year-old boy handcuffed in Florida school after allegedly attacking teacher

ABC NEWS – M.L. NESTEL

A 7-year-old boy was led out of a Miami-Dade Police car’s backseat on Friday afternoon in metal handcuffs — while his mother videotaped and comforted him from just a few feet away.

The video captures the boy — his hands cuffed behind his back — stepping out of a patrol and guided into the Miami Children’s Hospital by a female uniformed police officer.

“It’s okay, my love,” the boy’s mother says in Spanish.

His father, Rolando Fuentes, saw the video once — and can’t bring himself to watch it again.

“I saw it once but I cannot see it anymore,” he said.

His son, whom ABC News is not naming because of his age, was at his elementary school and with fellow students during a mealtime in the cafeteria on Friday. According to an incident report prepared by Miami-Dade School’s Police, Fuentes’ son misbehaved after a teacher told him “not to play with his food.”