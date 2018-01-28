Westerners accused of ‘singing and dancing pornographically’ could face a year in Cambodian prison

THE WASHINGTON POST:

Ten Westerners face up to a year in a Cambodian prison after being arrested Thursday near Angkor Wat and accused of pornography and human trafficking for “singing and dancing pornographically.”

The case represents the latest clash between young foreigners who say they were blindsided by morality police and Cambodian officials who have been cracking down in recent years on Westerners they say are failing to respect the country’s mores and sacred spaces.

The singing and dancing in question happened at a popular pool party event Thursday called Let’s Get Wet, according to the Telegraph. The party was in Siem Reap, not far from the country’s Angkor Wat temple complex. Almost 100 people attended, mostly Western tourists and expatriates.