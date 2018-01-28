Trump’s Draft Amnesty: Citizenship for Illegal Alien Population Six Times the Size of Obama’s DACA

BREITBART:

President Trump’s amnesty plan would potentially give a pathway to U.S. citizenship to an illegal alien population that is roughly six times the number of illegal aliens that were given temporary amnesty under former President Obama.

An almost final draft of the White House’s expansive amnesty plan obtained by Breitbart News reveals that the Trump administration would be expanding Obama’s federal, temporary amnesty—known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program—to six times the number of illegal aliens who are enrolled in the DACA.

Former Koch brothers executive Marc Short, who previously led the failed “Never Trump” effort inside the pro-mass immigration billionaires’ network, helped craft the White House amnesty plan, along with Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, and senior adviser Stephen Miller.