Trump: Amnesty Offer Intended to Expose Democratic Cynicism

BREITBART:

President Donald Trump carefully distanced himself from his unpopular amnesty proposal late Saturday night, saying that it is intended to show the GOP’s sincerity and the Democrats’ cynicism and obstructionism.

I have offered DACA a wonderful deal, including a doubling in the number of recipients & a twelve year pathway to citizenship, for two reasons: (1) Because the Republicans want to fix a long time terrible problem. (2) To show that Democrats do not want to solve DACA, only use it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2018

Democrats are not interested in Border Safety & Security or in the funding and rebuilding of our Military. They are only interested in Obstruction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2018

The giveaway amnesty deal was instantly and universally slammed by the Democrats’ ethnic and progressive activists, although Democratic leaders were careful to pocket the uncapped amnesty offer while demanding yet more concessions. The proposal emerged as Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer told the New York Times that he had agreed to fund wall construction in a face-to-face meeting with Trump while privately believing he could not deliver on the deal.