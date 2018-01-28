Israel, Poland in row over Holocaust bill

AFP:

As a diplomatic row brewed on the day the world marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Poland’s charge d’affaires to Israel has been summoned to the foreign ministry on Sunday, the ministry said.

A foreign ministry official told AFP the Polish bill was “an attempt to rewrite and falsify history, something that the Jewish people and Israel will never accept”.

Poland’s rightwing-dominated parliament on Friday adopted legislation that sets fines of a maximum three-year jail term for anyone who refers to Nazi German death camps as being Polish.

The measure is intended to apply to both Polish citizens and foreigners. It is expected to easily pass in the Senate before being signed by the president.

Poland was attacked and occupied by Nazi Germany in World War II, losing six million of its citizens, including three million Jews in the Holocaust.

Polish officials routinely request corrections when global media or politicians describe as “Polish” former death camps such as Auschwitz set up by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland.