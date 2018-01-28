Al-Qaeda Leader Sick of Jihadists ‘Who Cannot Hide a Secret’ from Wives

PJ MEDIA:

The leader of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula griped about wives spilling their jihadist husbands’ secrets in a recent video that concluded with the terror group, frustrated about spies and subsequent drone strikes, issuing a blanket ban on cell phones.

The video noted that mobile phones are “considered spies in their own sense,” and senior AQAP member Ibrahim al-Qosi, a former Guantanamo detainee of Sudanese origin, described the problem of loose or careless lips within the terror organization as “very serious.”

Throughout the 36-minute video from AQAP’s al-Malahem Media, accused spies discuss how they gathered information.

AQAP leader Qasim al-Raymi noted the “primary source of information comes from one or two mujahid brothers who feed him the information” without realizing it