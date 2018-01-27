‘You can’t charge a person with murder when they’ve only got a parking ticket’: Sharon Stone slams Harvey Weinstein

Sharon Stone has slammed Harvey Weinstein and said he deserves to be jailed

But the actress has warned against punishing all sexual predators the same way

Her words, which echo Matt Damon’s, put her at risk of a #MeToo backlash

Danielle Zoellner The Daily Mail

Hollywood predator Harvey Weinstein should be locked up, says Sharon Stone, but she has warned against punishing all men accused of sexual misbehaviour in the same way. In a frank interview with The Mail on Sunday’s Event magazine today, the actress says: ‘In every crime there are misdemeanours and felonies, and I think if someone’s committed a misdemeanour they can’t be treated like they’ve committed a felony. You can’t charge someone for murder when they’ve got a parking ticket.’ Her comments echo those of Matt Damon, who was criticised by #MeToo campaigners for saying there is a ‘difference between patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation’.

